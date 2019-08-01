Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REED Glenn Robert. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

REED, Glenn Robert Glenn Reed of Saskatoon and formerly of Loreburn, Sask. passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home at the age of 92 years. Glenn was born on September 10, 1926 in Loreburn, SK in the house that he resided in before moving to Saskatoon in the later part of 2015. Glenn had brother Gordon Reed, sisters Roseanna Phillips, Laura Belle and Ruth Mock. Glen was predeceased by his wife Maud Ellen; Marjorie Barret, Glenn's second wife, Glenn's daughter Marcia, mother Nellie Reed, father Robert Reed, brother Gordon Reed and sisters Roseanna Phillips and Laura Belle. Glenn is survived by sister Ruth Mock, son Danny (Barb), daughter Maryanne (Earl) and granddaughters Sarah (Adrian), Chelsea (Alex) and Alexandra (Tom). Glenn's mother Nellie died when he was two months old. He was then sent to Indiana to live with his aunt Mary who was his father's sister. Glenn was raised by her until the age of 15 where he went to school until grade 10 in Mayz, Indiana. Glenn then moved back to Canada March 27, 1942 and lived with his father. Glenn was back and forth to Indianapolis until 1952. Glenn did odd jobs in the winter and farmed with his dad in the summer. He met his first wife Maude Ellen Dickey in 1950 and married her April 1, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana. They moved back to Canada settling down at the George Randall Farm. Glenn and Maude Ellen had their first child May 11, 1952, a baby girl named Marcia. After having their first child they decided to stay in Loreburn for the winter and not go back to the States for a while. On July 26, 1956 their second child was born, a boy named Danny. In 1957 a move was made to the H.M. Reed farm outside of Loreburn which became the making of the Amerelus Farms. Glenn started a purebred shorthorn cattle herd that same year, building it up and he started showing the cattle in 1964. On October 21, 1960 Glenn and Maude Ellen had their third child, a baby girl named Maryanne. In 1966 Danny became involved in the 4-H program showing cattle. Three years later Maryanne started showing cattle as well. In 1974 the Reeds would change herds from shorthorn to Blonde Aquatine. In May 1976 Maude Ellen passed away. On June 22, 1977 Glenn married Marjorie Barrett, better known as Sunny. In 1978 Glenn and Sunny began going to Texas or Arizona, and did so until 1997. On March 13, 1995 Marcia lost her struggle to





