REID, Lisa Lisa Reid of Assiniboia, SK passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 24, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lisa was born on December 26, 1970, in Saskatoon, SK. She was the oldest daughter of Ian and Esther (nee Pajunen) Henderson, and a sister to Lori. Lisa attended school in Outlook, SK, and was a star volleyball and basketball player for Outlook High School, where she still holds the school record for the highest vertical jump. After graduating in 1988, she continued her volleyball career with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies as she pursued a degree in teaching. Lisa also played on the provincial volleyball team, which was recently inducted into the Saskatchewan Volleyball Hall of Fame for their strong season and gold medal win at the 1989 Canada Games. Volleyball enabled Lisa to see the world, as she travelled across Canada, into the USA, as well as to Japan, Switzerland and Germany. It was this love and connection to the sport that ultimately led her to Assiniboia, SK, in 1996, where she worked as an EA in the high school and helped coach club volleyball, prior to landing a teaching position in the elementary school. She married the love of her life, Larry Reid, on August 8, 1998, in Assiniboia. They were blessed with two children, Emily (age 15) and Ty (age 13). As with sports and coaching, Lisa was a natural mother. She adored her family, loved watching her children play sports, and instilled in them to above all, have fun in what they do. Lisa loved her family dearly and was very proud of them. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Lisa was passionate about teaching and was known for her unending patience, kindness, and service to her students. With a lifelong interest in learning and with a positive touch, she was committed to helping her students realize their own potential, both within the classroom and the community. As a coach and as a volunteer in town, Lisa was dedicated to lending a hand and helping others. Lisa is survived by her husband Larry Reid; daughter Emily Reid; son Ty Reid; mother Esther Henderson; sister Lori Henderson (Todd Bailey); niece Brynna; nephew Owen; mother-in-law Betty (Bill) Deobald; brother-in-law Garnet Reid; aunts and uncles; cousins; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was predeceased by her father Ian Henderson; father-in-law Gerald Reid; and sister-in-law Karen Reid. The funeral service was held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Assiniboia Alliance Church, with Pastor Greg Dermody officiant. The eulogy was shared by Laurie Hawkins, Darla Peterson, and Randi Ruthven. A private family interment took place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Lisa may be made to the Lisa Reid Memorial Fund, for students at the Assiniboia Elementary School, Box 641, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0.







