Marilyn Margaret "Marlene" RIOPKA

Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd
321 Selkirk Street
Outlook, SK
S0L 2N0
(306)-867-8255
Obituary

RIOPKA, Marilyn Margaret "Marlene" August 23, 1929 - March 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marilyn announce her passing on March 20, 2020 at the Outlook & District Pioneer Home, at the age of 90 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rolly (Judy) Riopka, Twyla (Dale) Nordstrom, Gail (Kim) Schmitt, Randy (Laurie) Riopka, Terry (Michelle) Riopka, Bev (Gerard) Kubashek and their families. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Dan. Marilyn was a good mother who loved her family above all else. She was a kind and gentle soul to all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Glenside Activity Centre, Glenside, Sask. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
