Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Edwin Britnell. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

Britnell, Roger Edwin Dec. 1, 1937 – Sept. 19, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger Britnell, of Outlook and formerly of Macrorie, Sask. at the Outlook Health Centre on September 19, 2019 at the age of 81 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Roger was born to Frank and Anne Britnell on December 1, 1937 in Saskatoon and grew up on Buffalo Farm near Macrorie. He enjoyed sharing the farm with his two sisters, Marian and Sandra and his brother Bernard. Roger spent some time away from the farm attending the University of Saskatchewan, driving truck and working in a gold mine in B.C. In 1959, he came back to Buffalo Farm for good and started raising sheep; eventually buying the family farm from his father. On December 2, 1960, Roger married Kathleen Murray of Macrorie and they started an amazing journey together. Roger and Kathleen raised four children: Tony, Heather, Wes, and Marwin. Roger was very active in the local community sitting on the Juniper and Macrorie Wheat Pool Committees, the Macrorie Co-op Board, the Saskatchewan Sheep and Wool Commisssion as well as being a councillor and then the reeve of the RM of Fertile Valley. He also taught 4-H Mechanics for a few years. Both Kathleen and Roger were very active within the National Farmer's Union and what was formerly called the Outlook and District Association for the Mentally Retarded. Roger was a major advocate for those with a small voice or no voice at all. He is someone who truly believed in equality for everyone. As much as Roger loved his children, he had a real soft spot for his four grandsons: Lane, Jordan, Reid and Garrett. He was always keen to hear about their lives and they loved learning from him and helping on the farm and in the shop. A major milestone for Roger and his family was receiving the Century Family Farm Award in 2010 – the same year that Kathleen and Roger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Roger's most recent passion was volunteering with the Thresherman's Club at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon. He spent many Wednesdays getting tractors and machinery ready for the big event of the summer, Pionera. In 2016, Roger, Kathleen and Wes decided to sell the family farm and moved to Outlook. Roger is lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen; his family, Tony (Carol) Britnell, Heather (Dean) Peardon, Wes Britnell and Marwin Britnell; four grandsons, Lane (Lauren), Jordan (Shayla), Reid (Shaunda) and Garrett (Meagan); sister, Sandra (Alden) Halseth; brother, Bernard and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anne Britnell; his sister, Marian (Al) Scorah and by his parents-in-law, Carl and Doris Murray. The Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, September 28 with a Prayer Service being held on the previous evening. The internment took place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery at Broderick. Memorial donations may be made to: The Thresherman's Club, C/O the Western Development Museum, Saskatoon, SK or Kinsmen Telemiracle. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. THANK YOU We would like to thank our family and friends who attended the prayer and remembrance services. Your support will never be forgotten. Thank you to those who called with messages of condolences or came to visit bringing food, flowers and hugs. Many thanks to all who helped in any way with the services and to Floyd and Marjorie for their compassionate guidance during this difficult time. Thank you to the caring staff at the Outlook Health Centre. The Roger Britnell Family. __________________________________________________





With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger Britnell, of Outlook and formerly of Macrorie, Sask. at the Outlook Health Centre on September 19, 2019 at the age of 81 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Roger was born to Frank and Anne Britnell on December 1, 1937 in Saskatoon and grew up on Buffalo Farm near Macrorie. He enjoyed sharing the farm with his two sisters, Marian and Sandra and his brother Bernard. Roger spent some time away from the farm attending the University of Saskatchewan, driving truck and working in a gold mine in B.C. In 1959, he came back to Buffalo Farm for good and started raising sheep; eventually buying the family farm from his father. On December 2, 1960, Roger married Kathleen Murray of Macrorie and they started an amazing journey together. Roger and Kathleen raised four children: Tony, Heather, Wes, and Marwin. Roger was very active in the local community sitting on the Juniper and Macrorie Wheat Pool Committees, the Macrorie Co-op Board, the Saskatchewan Sheep and Wool Commisssion as well as being a councillor and then the reeve of the RM of Fertile Valley. He also taught 4-H Mechanics for a few years. Both Kathleen and Roger were very active within the National Farmer's Union and what was formerly called the Outlook and District Association for the Mentally Retarded. Roger was a major advocate for those with a small voice or no voice at all. He is someone who truly believed in equality for everyone. As much as Roger loved his children, he had a real soft spot for his four grandsons: Lane, Jordan, Reid and Garrett. He was always keen to hear about their lives and they loved learning from him and helping on the farm and in the shop. A major milestone for Roger and his family was receiving the Century Family Farm Award in 2010 – the same year that Kathleen and Roger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Roger's most recent passion was volunteering with the Thresherman's Club at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon. He spent many Wednesdays getting tractors and machinery ready for the big event of the summer, Pionera. In 2016, Roger, Kathleen and Wes decided to sell the family farm and moved to Outlook. Roger is lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen; his family, Tony (Carol) Britnell, Heather (Dean) Peardon, Wes Britnell and Marwin Britnell; four grandsons, Lane (Lauren), Jordan (Shayla), Reid (Shaunda) and Garrett (Meagan); sister, Sandra (Alden) Halseth; brother, Bernard and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anne Britnell; his sister, Marian (Al) Scorah and by his parents-in-law, Carl and Doris Murray. The Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, September 28 with a Prayer Service being held on the previous evening. The internment took place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery at Broderick. Memorial donations may be made to: The Thresherman's Club, C/O the Western Development Museum, Saskatoon, SK or Kinsmen Telemiracle. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. THANK YOU We would like to thank our family and friends who attended the prayer and remembrance services. Your support will never be forgotten. Thank you to those who called with messages of condolences or came to visit bringing food, flowers and hugs. Many thanks to all who helped in any way with the services and to Floyd and Marjorie for their compassionate guidance during this difficult time. Thank you to the caring staff at the Outlook Health Centre. The Roger Britnell Family. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close