ROMANOSKI, Gordon 'Jack' June 6, 1947 – Regina, Saskatchewan March 17, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Gordon "JACK" Romanoski passed away, surrounded by his family, on March 17, 2020, after a sudden diagnosis and brief battle with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 72 years. Jack was born in Regina, SK and raised in Outlook, SK. He attended the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon and after earning two degrees was recruited out of University to begin his career. Jack's distinguished role as a Landman in the oil and gas industry spanned forty-three years. Jack started his career in Edmonton and then Regina, before settling in Calgary. It was while he worked in Regina at SaskOil that he met his wife of forty-two years, Irene, and began his most prized and fulfilling role as father to Lisa (Jason), Kristin (Stephen), Julie and Joseph (Jennifer) and as an adoring and doting grandfather to Sabine, Astrid, Gus, and Bruce. Besides being a loving brother to Dona, he was a devoted brother-in-law and uncle and was blessed with many long standing, close, and valued friendships. Jack had a sharp wit and an endless supply of one-liners. He modelled a passion for constant learning and urged everyone to be curious about the world around them. Jack could be found outdoors gardening, camping and on family walks "around the block". Indoors, when not playing with the kids, Jack was creating songs and stories, whistling, and baking "Grampy Bread" for his loved ones. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Edna and her husband Orville, and his sister Carol. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." – Winnie the Pooh. A memorial service will be planned in the future and details will be made available on this website. Please check back in July for more information. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Mustard Seed Street Ministry, 102 – 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0X5 Telephone: (403) 269-1319,





