HOFFER, Ryan Edwin William Sadly and tragically, Ryan passed away on May 19, 2019 near Nanaimo, BC. Ryan was born on December 15, 1996 to Lauralee Kasper and Rob Hoffer. Ryan lived with Lauralee until age 12, and then resided with Rob until his final year of high school where he moved in with Grandma Kasper and graduated from Outlook High School in 2014. In 2015, Ryan moved to Kindersley where he completed his 4th Class Power Engineering course. Ryan loved quading and the outdoors from a young age and in the fall of 2016, he moved to Nanaimo, BC where he resided until his death. Ryan lived his life to the fullest and loved living on the island. Everything he wanted was there – the outdoors, endless quading trails, an amazing group of friends. Ryan will be lovingly remembered by his Mom, Lauralee Kasper, his Dad, Rob Hoffer (Heather); siblings Mason and Jaylynn; grandmothers Kathey Kasper and Laurette (Rick) Hansen; great-grandma Kay Bennett; Uncles Murray (Susan) Kasper and Lani (Diana) Hoffer and their families; aunts Karen (Larry) Pederson, Dana (Ken) Muhlbach, Laurie (Gary) Anholt, Nadine Kasper (Al Weiner), Annette (Bill) Ivan and Megan (Mark) Donlevy and their families; step grandparents Leonard (Elsie) Halter; great-aunts, great-uncles, many cousins and other family members and friends. Ryan was predeceased by his grandfathers John Kasper and Edwin Hoffer. __________________________________________________





