TOMASIEWICZ, Stella Marie December 14, 1921 – February 29, 2020 Stella Tomasiewicz passed away peacefully at the Outlook Long Term Care home on February 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Stella was born in Empress, Alberta to Andrew and Frances Rafa and grew up on their family farm along with 5 brothers and 2 sisters. After attending a Calgary Teachers College in 1940, she enjoyed a 10 year teaching career at several country schools in southern Alberta. In 1950, she married Stanley Tomasiewicz and moved to Outlook, SK where they started their family. Six years later they settled on a farm in the Outlook area and raised their 5 children. Farm life with Stanley and the kids was busy, but she always made time for frequent visits with neighbors and relatives. Her large garden gave Stella great satisfaction and enough canned and frozen vegetables for the winter which contributed to her delicious homemade meals enjoyed by many. Grandkids looked forward to many visits and sleepovers over the years. In 1995, Stella and Stanley moved off the farm into Outlook. Stanley passed away later that year. In 2009, Stella moved into Outlook's Golden Acres Seniors housing where she continued to live independently until July 2019 when her health required her to move into long term care. She enjoyed an active church and social life with family and friends throughout her senior years, including regular bingo and cribbage games, and occasional trips to local casinos. Those who knew Stella admired her kindness and positive nature. Whether seeing her around town, or being warmly welcomed into her home, her genuine interest in others was endless. She could easily strike up a conversation with anyone, even total strangers she happened to run into; Stan called it her 'gift of the gab'. Meeting Stella always lifted your spirits; she appreciated and greatly valued everyone in her life. The Funeral Mass in celebration of Stella's life was held on March 7, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Outlook with Fr. Godwin Aghedo officiating. Interment followed at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery near Broderick. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Marie (Keith) Carlson, Leo (Valerie) Tomasiewicz, Dale (Terry) Tomasiewicz, Rhonda Tomasiewicz, and Neil (Therese) Tomasiewicz, thirteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley, her 7 siblings, and all of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. In Stella's memory, donations may be made to The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Outlook, or The Outlook & District Health Foundation. __________________________________________________





