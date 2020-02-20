Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lemke. View Sign Service Information Saskatoon Funeral Home 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-244-5577 Obituary

LEMKE: Terry Lemke, July 16, 1959 – February 15, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Terence Neil Lemke of Elbow, Saskatchewan. After a brief illness, Terry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by close family. At the age of sixty, he was taken from us far too soon and will be missed by his family and many friends. Terry was predeceased by his father Bob in 2013. He is survived by his mother Bette, his sisters Marci (Todd) Greenwood and Michelle (Vance) Phair as well as brothers Tim (Moira) and David (Andi) and many nieces and nephews. Before moving to Elbow, Terry lived in Saskatoon where he had many lifelong friends. He was skilled in music, playing bass and guitar. Over the years he served others, exhibiting his skill and creativity in many trades. Gifted with an insightful wit and delightful sense of humor, he was honest, sensitive and devoted to family and friends. The family is grateful to the doctors and nurses at RUH for their compassion during his short stay in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to the Village of Elbow First Responders or the Royal University Hospital Foundation. A Liturgy of the Word service for Terry was held on Wednesday, February 19 at St. John Bosco Catholic Parish in Saskatoon. Interment will be in Elbow at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306-244-5577). Condolences may be left at





Published in The Outlook from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020

