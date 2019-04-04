Thomas Gilbert BROWN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gilbert BROWN.

BROWN, Thomas Gilbert February 2, 1927 – January 11, 2019 Tom lived in Loreburn and leaves to mourn his wife Viv, son Craig, daughter Tamra (Gordon) and grandson Thomas; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Pat, Sharon and Jeanette; brothers-in-law Horace Wankel and Marlin Aadland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Annie Brown; brothers Norman, George (Edna, Laura) and Gordon; niece Brenda Brown and in-laws Ben and Mavis Aadland. Tom delivered fuel in the area for 50 years and enjoyed coffee and visits with many people. He knew a lot of stories and history of the district. He also played musical instruments, especially the banjo, for a span of 77 years. A memorial service will be held at Skudesnes Lutheran Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sonje Finnestad officiating. Donations may be made to Skudesnes Lutheran Church or your choice. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.