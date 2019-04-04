BROWN, Thomas Gilbert February 2, 1927 – January 11, 2019 Tom lived in Loreburn and leaves to mourn his wife Viv, son Craig, daughter Tamra (Gordon) and grandson Thomas; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Pat, Sharon and Jeanette; brothers-in-law Horace Wankel and Marlin Aadland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Annie Brown; brothers Norman, George (Edna, Laura) and Gordon; niece Brenda Brown and in-laws Ben and Mavis Aadland. Tom delivered fuel in the area for 50 years and enjoyed coffee and visits with many people. He knew a lot of stories and history of the district. He also played musical instruments, especially the banjo, for a span of 77 years. A memorial service will be held at Skudesnes Lutheran Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sonje Finnestad officiating. Donations may be made to Skudesnes Lutheran Church or your choice. __________________________________________________
