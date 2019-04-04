Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gilbert BROWN. View Sign

BROWN, Thomas Gilbert February 2, 1927 – January 11, 2019 Tom lived in Loreburn and leaves to mourn his wife Viv, son Craig, daughter Tamra (Gordon) and grandson Thomas; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Pat, Sharon and Jeanette; brothers-in-law Horace Wankel and Marlin Aadland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Annie Brown; brothers Norman, George (Edna, Laura) and Gordon; niece Brenda Brown and in-laws Ben and Mavis Aadland. Tom delivered fuel in the area for 50 years and enjoyed coffee and visits with many people. He knew a lot of stories and history of the district. He also played musical instruments, especially the banjo, for a span of 77 years. A memorial service will be held at Skudesnes Lutheran Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sonje Finnestad officiating. Donations may be made to Skudesnes Lutheran Church or your choice. __________________________________________________





Tom lived in Loreburn and leaves to mourn his wife Viv, son Craig, daughter Tamra (Gordon) and grandson Thomas; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Pat, Sharon and Jeanette; brothers-in-law Horace Wankel and Marlin Aadland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Annie Brown; brothers Norman, George (Edna, Laura) and Gordon; niece Brenda Brown and in-laws Ben and Mavis Aadland. Tom delivered fuel in the area for 50 years and enjoyed coffee and visits with many people. He knew a lot of stories and history of the district. He also played musical instruments, especially the banjo, for a span of 77 years. A memorial service will be held at Skudesnes Lutheran Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sonje Finnestad officiating. Donations may be made to Skudesnes Lutheran Church or your choice. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close