1/
THOMSON Bradley Owen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMSON, Bradley Owen Bradley was born on September 16, 1968 to William and Patricia Thomson, and was a welcome addition to his 3 brothers; Warren, Darren and Lorne. Brad spent the first 12 years of his life growing up at the family farm SE of Glenside. In 1980 he moved to Glenside with his parents. He attended Glenside and Outlook Elementary Schools and then attended Outlook High School and graduated in 1987. He went on to study Mechanics at Kelsey Institute in Saskatoon and worked at various jobs there until he moved to Calgary in 1994. Brad lived in Calgary for the next 26 years and worked in the construction industry, in parts retailing and in warehousing. Brad had many interests and hobbies. He loved music, playing saxophone in band, and going on to learn harmonica and guitar. He continued this passion every Tuesday night at jam sessions in Calgary, attending Jam Camp every summer and singing Christmas carols for charitable causes each December. Like many of our family, Brad was a keen outdoorsman and enjoyed canoeing, fishing and camping. He played slow-pitch and was known as a steady force at first base. He also had a lifelong love of model railroading and later became an accomplished amateur photographer. Brad passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020 in Calgary and a Memorial Service was held at the Glenside Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Brad was predeceased by his father William and is survived by his mother Patricia, brothers Warren (Lynn), Darren (Janet), Lorne, and his nephew Lachlan. Brad will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. __________________________________________________



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Outlook from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved