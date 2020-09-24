THOMSON, Bradley Owen Bradley was born on September 16, 1968 to William and Patricia Thomson, and was a welcome addition to his 3 brothers; Warren, Darren and Lorne. Brad spent the first 12 years of his life growing up at the family farm SE of Glenside. In 1980 he moved to Glenside with his parents. He attended Glenside and Outlook Elementary Schools and then attended Outlook High School and graduated in 1987. He went on to study Mechanics at Kelsey Institute in Saskatoon and worked at various jobs there until he moved to Calgary in 1994. Brad lived in Calgary for the next 26 years and worked in the construction industry, in parts retailing and in warehousing. Brad had many interests and hobbies. He loved music, playing saxophone in band, and going on to learn harmonica and guitar. He continued this passion every Tuesday night at jam sessions in Calgary, attending Jam Camp every summer and singing Christmas carols for charitable causes each December. Like many of our family, Brad was a keen outdoorsman and enjoyed canoeing, fishing and camping. He played slow-pitch and was known as a steady force at first base. He also had a lifelong love of model railroading and later became an accomplished amateur photographer. Brad passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020 in Calgary and a Memorial Service was held at the Glenside Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Brad was predeceased by his father William and is survived by his mother Patricia, brothers Warren (Lynn), Darren (Janet), Lorne, and his nephew Lachlan. Brad will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. __________________________________________________







