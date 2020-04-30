Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TILK Rena Marie. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

TILK, Rena Marie 1927 - 2020 The passing of Rena Tilk, of Saskatoon and formerly of Ardath and Outlook, Sask., occurred on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre in Saskatoon at the age of 92 years. Rena Marie Jeffery was born August 7, 1927 in Missoula Montana but grew up in Kinistino and later Rosetown. She began teaching in a one room schoolhouse when she was 18 years old. Her job took her to the little town of Ardath and there she met and married local farmer Harry Tilk. Along with cattle and grain, they raised their 3 children, Jeff, Bonnie and Bob. She loved to golf, dance, travel, go camping with her grandchildren, and spend her winters with her friends in Chimney Park, Texas – camped right on the banks of the Rio Grande. Thanks to her artistic talents, her family has wonderful keepsakes including her oil paintings, her handmade quilts and an afghan for every grandchild. She was a beloved teacher, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Even in her old age she still held onto a streak of mischievousness, like planning midnight raids on nearby potato fields or travelling to Las Vegas on a whim. Rena is lovingly remembered by her family: Jeffery (Lana) and their family, Ryan (Debbie), Chelsey (Shaun), & Brendan (Jaclyn) and their families; Bonnie Moran and her family, Kimberley (Ian) & family, Lynsey (David) & family, and Brad (Ash); and Bob (Brenda) and their family, Terra (Matt) & family, and Mitch; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Ron Jeffery; sister-in-law, Margie Jeffery; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Tilk (1992); her parents, Gordon & Edna Jeffery; son-in-law, Morley Moran; brother, Bert Jeffery; sister, Ramona Elliott; sister-in-law, Millie Jeffery; and by her special friend, Jim Stewart. "We will miss you Mom" A private family graveside service will be held at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Ardath, Sask. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, 2200 St. Henry Avenue, Saskatoon, Sask. S7M 0P5 or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________





The passing of Rena Tilk, of Saskatoon and formerly of Ardath and Outlook, Sask., occurred on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre in Saskatoon at the age of 92 years. Rena Marie Jeffery was born August 7, 1927 in Missoula Montana but grew up in Kinistino and later Rosetown. She began teaching in a one room schoolhouse when she was 18 years old. Her job took her to the little town of Ardath and there she met and married local farmer Harry Tilk. Along with cattle and grain, they raised their 3 children, Jeff, Bonnie and Bob. She loved to golf, dance, travel, go camping with her grandchildren, and spend her winters with her friends in Chimney Park, Texas – camped right on the banks of the Rio Grande. Thanks to her artistic talents, her family has wonderful keepsakes including her oil paintings, her handmade quilts and an afghan for every grandchild. She was a beloved teacher, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Even in her old age she still held onto a streak of mischievousness, like planning midnight raids on nearby potato fields or travelling to Las Vegas on a whim. Rena is lovingly remembered by her family: Jeffery (Lana) and their family, Ryan (Debbie), Chelsey (Shaun), & Brendan (Jaclyn) and their families; Bonnie Moran and her family, Kimberley (Ian) & family, Lynsey (David) & family, and Brad (Ash); and Bob (Brenda) and their family, Terra (Matt) & family, and Mitch; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Ron Jeffery; sister-in-law, Margie Jeffery; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Tilk (1992); her parents, Gordon & Edna Jeffery; son-in-law, Morley Moran; brother, Bert Jeffery; sister, Ramona Elliott; sister-in-law, Millie Jeffery; and by her special friend, Jim Stewart. "We will miss you Mom" A private family graveside service will be held at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Ardath, Sask. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, 2200 St. Henry Avenue, Saskatoon, Sask. S7M 0P5 or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close