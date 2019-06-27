Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALENTINE Wendy. View Sign Obituary

VALENTINE, Wendy (nee Middlemiss) Wendy Valentine of Harris, SK passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 69 after a long battle with lung cancer. Wendy was born in Outlook in 1949 to John and Kay Middlemiss and grew up Loreburn. She had an older sister and a younger sister and liked to joke that she was the "middle miss". Wendy raised four children in Outlook and cared for her parents in their later years. She moved to Moose Jaw in 2007 and spent several years there before moving to a ranch near Harris, where she resided until her passing. Wendy was skilled at many crafts and over the years was an avid seamstress, baker, cake decorator, and ceramic artist. She was fiercely independent and would build or fix whatever was required, everything from a deck to a finished basement. Wendy had a big heart and many people called her friend and was known as "mom" or "Aunty Wendy" to dozens of children she knew. Wendy was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren, and was looking forward to welcoming two new great-grandchildren this year. Wendy loved to travel and enjoyed a recent trip to Mexico with her brother and sister-in-law. Wendy was predeceased by her parents, brother Barry Middlemiss, and great-granddaughter Isabella Toews. She is survived by her children: Shelley (Len) Lazette, Steven (Alana Wilson) Seltenrich, Sylvia (Tim) Klotz, Sean (Michelle) Seltenrich, and daughter-in-law Stacy Seltenrich; brother Kevin (Linda) Middlemiss, sisters Cathy (Larry) Tucker, and Terry (Sam) McKechnie, and sister-in-law Vicki Middlemiss; 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Loreburn Town & Country Activity Centre in Loreburn. Lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel.





