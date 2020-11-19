WATSON, Brian October 4, 1932 – November 10, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Brian Watson announce his passing on November 10, 2020 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Brian was born October 4, 1932 in Dinsmore, SK to JR (Jim) and Laura Watson. He grew up and lived most of his 88 years on the family farm near Dinsmore. He married Evie (Bren) in 1954 and together they built their legacy, Watson Acres. He was most proud of the Centennial Family Farm Award he received in 2005. Dad was very involved in the community over the years belonging to Kinsmen, K-40, United Church board, rink groups, curling club, Credit Union Board, Telephone Board, Wheat Pool Committee, the Housing Authority, Gaiety Group and Chair of Prairie Manor Building Committee. Dad loved to golf in the summer and curl in the winter and did so until 2015. Mom and Dad loved to travel and spent many winters in Texas and California in their 5th Wheel. They also traveled to New Zealand, Portugal and Hawaii. They treasured the many friends they made along the way. Dad loved to spend time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was always up for a rousing game of Uno with the younger ones or a game of crib with the older kids. Big Watt was known for his wit and humor, coffee row will never be the same. Brian is survived by his three daughters; Judy (Malcolm) McConnell, Linda (Darrel) Norman and Diane (Jim) Burton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Todd McConnell, Jesse, Miller & Colton; Jay (Trista) McConnell, Logan & Kayla; Carter (Courtney) McConnell, Keegan & Josie; Nicole Norman; Brittany (Brad) Martyn, Wyatt; Kaitlin (Darren) Wilson, Brooke & Cole; Cory (Michelle Brown) Burton; brother Don (Jessica) Watson; sister-in-law Barb Watson, brother-in-law Ernie Ryckman, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Evie, brothers Bob and Ken Watson, sisters Ethel Ryckman and Mary Buckrell. Memorial Donations may be directed to Dinsmore AGT Memorial Arena or Dinsmore Health Foundation. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2021. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________







