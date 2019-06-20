WICK, Clarence Arnold November 4, 1925 - June 21, 1994 Dad is such a special word! A word that brings to mind, A big warm smile, a helping hand, A way of being kind, Devotion to the family, A word of patience too. "Dad" is such a special word, Because it stands for you! The special years will not return When we were all together. But with memory and love within our hearts You'll walk and be with us forever! 25 years since you left us Dad you are deeply missed and lovingly remembered! Gloria (Richard), Les, Sheila, Laura Jean (Brian), Peter, Brenda and families
Published in The Outlook from June 20 to June 21, 2019