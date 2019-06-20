Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WICK Clarence Arnold. View Sign In Memoriam

WICK, Clarence Arnold November 4, 1925 - June 21, 1994 Dad is such a special word! A word that brings to mind, A big warm smile, a helping hand, A way of being kind, Devotion to the family, A word of patience too. "Dad" is such a special word, Because it stands for you! The special years will not return When we were all together. But with memory and love within our hearts You'll walk and be with us forever! 25 years since you left us Dad you are deeply missed and lovingly remembered! Gloria (Richard), Les, Sheila, Laura Jean (Brian), Peter, Brenda and families





Dad is such a special word! A word that brings to mind, A big warm smile, a helping hand, A way of being kind, Devotion to the family, A word of patience too. "Dad" is such a special word, Because it stands for you! The special years will not return When we were all together. But with memory and love within our hearts You'll walk and be with us forever! 25 years since you left us Dad you are deeply missed and lovingly remembered! Gloria (Richard), Les, Sheila, Laura Jean (Brian), Peter, Brenda and families Published in The Outlook from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close