Phyllis Margaret WOLFE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Margaret WOLFE.
Obituary

WOLFE, Phyllis Margaret December 15, 1934 – August 21, 2019 Phyllis passed away in Stonewall Hospital on Thursday August 22, 2019. She is survived by her two children: son, Ron (Marie) and their children James and Jessica; daughter, Ella (Cyril) and their children Cole and Bobbi-Jo. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment Milden Cemetery. Eternal Grace Funerals 204-505-4559 eternalgracefunerals.ca __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.