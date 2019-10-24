Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WRIGHT Gary Alfred. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Obituary

WRIGHT, Gary Alfred Gary passed away July 12, 2019 at the Lucky Lake Health Centre at the age of 78 with his loving family close by. He was born in Lucky Lake on November 30, 1940 to Alf and Gwen Wright. He was raised on the farm north of Lucky Lake. He attended Newbank School until grade 6 and then finished his education in Lucky Lake. He married Shirley Gordon in 1960 and they then resided on the family farm where they raised their daughters Darcy and Sandra. Along with taking up farming, he took jobs looking after the telephone lines and constructing houses with Lang Bros. Construction. Later he stayed with farming until his health forced him to retire in Lucky Lake. He was an active Kinsmen member in Lucky Lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, curling, snowmobiling, hockey and a lifelong hobby of woodworking. He also spent as much time, as farming allowed, at the cabin boating and hanging out with the family. He was also an ardent follower of his children and grandchildren in volleyball and hockey. His motto in life was "Learn to do by doing." He was a great family man always making sure everyone was cared for. Gary is lovingly remembered by his wife, Shirley; his two daughters: Darcy (Kent) Buhr and their family, Stephen (Brandi) Buhr, Stephanie (Drew) Fowler, and Lisa (Coleman) Richardson; and Sandra (Rick) Couch and their family, Sarah Couch (Dean Lovenuk), and Mitchell Couch (Trista Brown); six great-grandchildren, Rylan, Kolby, Luke, Logan, Layne, and Blayke; brother-in-law, Glenn Gordon (Elaine); two nephews, Brad (Dyanne) Christensen and Vaughn (Carol) Christensen; and niece, Leona (Gord) McNeill. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Geraldine (George) Christensen; an infant sister, Elizabeth; infant granddaughter, Emily; and by his in-laws, Frank and Irene Gordon. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Saskatoon, Sask. with Pastor Ken Sperling officiating. Interment - Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations were made to: The Lucky Lake Health Foundation. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





