Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YLIOJA Gary. View Sign Obituary

YLIOJA, Gary Gary Toivo Ylioja passed away peacefully at Royal University Hospital on January 9, 2020 at the age of 75. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Toivo & Amelia Ylioja, sister, Irene Simonson and brother-in-law, Larry Warwaruk. He will be dearly missed and remembered in love by his siblings: Melvin (Joyce), Kenneth (Brenda), Howard (Elaine), Mavis Warwaruk, Lyla (Warren) Simonson, Emil (Thelma), Joanne (Aaron) Simonson, Alfred (Sherry), Kevin (Valerie); brother-in-law, Arthur Simonson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and a host of brothers and sisters in faith. Gary was born on November 30, 1944 in Lucky Lake, Sask. to Toivo and Amelia Ylioja. He grew up on the family farm in Big Valley district, southwest of Macrorie, Sask. He attended Big Valley and Macrorie Schools. He worked a few years for a neighbour and spent one summer working at the dam. He began working with Dad and continued until Mother and Dad retired to Outlook. He farmed, raised cattle and lived contentedly in the farmhouse until his passing. Gary had many artistic talents. He loved to draw horses, do leather tooling and paper mache from which he made a horse complete with a leather saddle. Many summers he went to Northern Saskatchewan to enjoy fishing. Gary was soft spoken and gentle, with a love of the outdoors and nature, a cattleman at heart. He was a quiet, kind, unassuming man who was a friend to many. He kept current and interested in his nephews' and nieces' lives and always greeted them by name. He loved getting company and the coffee pot was always on. Gary's funeral service was held on January 21, 2020 from the Dunblane Laestadian Lutheran Church, with Carey Simonson officiating. Pallbearers were Gary's brothers, Melvin, Kenneth, Howard, Emil, Alfred and Kevin. A time of fellowship followed the service. Outlook Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. __________________________________________________





Published in The Outlook from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close