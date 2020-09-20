1/1
Arlene Schnoor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Schnoor
Perry - Arlene Schnoor, age 102 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the People's Cemetery rural Woodward, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Croix Hospice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Arlene Helen Schnoor was born on April 19, 1918 in Peoples Township, Boone County, IA to William P. and Helen (Thornburg) Friedrichsen. She grew up on the family farm in Boone County and attended the Friedrichsen Country School through 8th grade. She was united in marriage to J. Fredric Schnoor at Bouton, IA on December 9, 1945.
She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Bouton, IA. She was a gifted quilt maker and at doing hand work, including crocheting and embroidery. She loved sitting on her porch at her Bouton home. Fredric and Arlene enjoyed spending over 28 years of winters in Mesa, AZ. They established an Iowa State University Scholarship fund for high school graduates in Dallas County studying in the field of agriculture.
In death she rejoins her husband Fredric, parents, William and Helen, daughter, Carolyn Schnoor Whitaker, brothers, Eugene and Kenneth Friedrichsen and a sister, Wilma Hoffman.
Left to cherish Arlene's memory are her children, William (Nancy) Schnoor, Bremerton, WA, step grandson, Brian (Stephanie) Allen, Tacoma, WA, step great granddaughter, Inara Allen, Tacoma, WA, cousin, Iona Thornburg, Perry, IA and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-8100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved