Arlene Schnoor
Perry - Arlene Schnoor, age 102 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the People's Cemetery rural Woodward, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Croix Hospice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Arlene Helen Schnoor was born on April 19, 1918 in Peoples Township, Boone County, IA to William P. and Helen (Thornburg) Friedrichsen. She grew up on the family farm in Boone County and attended the Friedrichsen Country School through 8th grade. She was united in marriage to J. Fredric Schnoor at Bouton, IA on December 9, 1945.
She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Bouton, IA. She was a gifted quilt maker and at doing hand work, including crocheting and embroidery. She loved sitting on her porch at her Bouton home. Fredric and Arlene enjoyed spending over 28 years of winters in Mesa, AZ. They established an Iowa State University Scholarship fund for high school graduates in Dallas County studying in the field of agriculture.
In death she rejoins her husband Fredric, parents, William and Helen, daughter, Carolyn Schnoor Whitaker, brothers, Eugene and Kenneth Friedrichsen and a sister, Wilma Hoffman.
Left to cherish Arlene's memory are her children, William (Nancy) Schnoor, Bremerton, WA, step grandson, Brian (Stephanie) Allen, Tacoma, WA, step great granddaughter, Inara Allen, Tacoma, WA, cousin, Iona Thornburg, Perry, IA and many nieces and nephews.