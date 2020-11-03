1/1
Arthur "Dick" Shoesmith
1929 - 2020
Perry - Arthur "Dick" Shoesmith, age 90 of Perry, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation prior to service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Union Township Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA. Dick's family requires everyone to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and funeral service. Memorials will be given to Dick's family for later designation and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Arthur "Dick" Richard Shoesmith was born on November 22, 1929 at Guthrie Center, IA to James Arthur and Minnie Luella (Jones) Shoesmith. He graduated from the Guthrie Center High School. He was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Shirley Vance Christianson at Harlan, IA on October 9, 1953. He worked 39 years Iowa Electric Light & Power Company and Alliant Energy. After his retirement he worked for Perry Paint & Glass.
He was a member of the Rowley Masonic Lodge, Lions Club, VFW, American Legion and the Boy Scouts of America. He served as the Mayor of Redfield, IA and was their fire chief. He enjoyed collecting Antiques, building with match sticks, building wooden ships, making woven rugs, painting barn quilts and was a collector of many items.
In death he rejoins his parents, James and Minnie and 2 sisters, Beverly Covault and Geraldine Benshoof.
Left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife Shirley, Perry, IA, children, Lori (Jeff) McMullin of Urbandale, IA, and Mendy (Denis) Ritzman of Creston, IA, grandchildren, Sean and Leslie McMullin of Urbandale, and Jeromie (Alisha) Ritzman and their children Hailey, Conner and Riley of Gill, CO, and Jessica Ritzman and her children, Torrin and Coraline of Urbandale, IA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home, Inc.
1721 Park St
Perry, IA 50220
515-465-8100
