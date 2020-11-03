Arthur "Dick" Shoesmith
Perry - Arthur "Dick" Shoesmith, age 90 of Perry, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation prior to service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Union Township Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA.
Arthur "Dick" Richard Shoesmith was born on November 22, 1929 at Guthrie Center, IA to James Arthur and Minnie Luella (Jones) Shoesmith. He graduated from the Guthrie Center High School. He was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Shirley Vance Christianson at Harlan, IA on October 9, 1953. He worked 39 years Iowa Electric Light & Power Company and Alliant Energy. After his retirement he worked for Perry Paint & Glass.
He was a member of the Rowley Masonic Lodge, Lions Club, VFW, American Legion and the Boy Scouts of America. He served as the Mayor of Redfield, IA and was their fire chief. He enjoyed collecting Antiques, building with match sticks, building wooden ships, making woven rugs, painting barn quilts and was a collector of many items.
In death he rejoins his parents, James and Minnie and 2 sisters, Beverly Covault and Geraldine Benshoof.
Left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife Shirley, Perry, IA, children, Lori (Jeff) McMullin of Urbandale, IA, and Mendy (Denis) Ritzman of Creston, IA, grandchildren, Sean and Leslie McMullin of Urbandale, and Jeromie (Alisha) Ritzman and their children Hailey, Conner and Riley of Gill, CO, and Jessica Ritzman and her children, Torrin and Coraline of Urbandale, IA.