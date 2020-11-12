Benito Ortiz Jr.
Perry - Benito Ortiz Jr., age 30 of Perry, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home in Perry. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the service. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
Benito Ortiz Jr. was born on August 8, 1990 in Byrwin, IL to Benito and Dolores (Gentry) Ortiz Sr. He graduated from the East Greene High School in Jefferson. He was employed at Tyson Foods in Perry. Benito collected Pokeman, was the king of useless facts and made people laugh with his corny jokes. He loved to spend time with his daughter, Emaleigh.
Left to cherish Benito's memory are his parents Benito Sr. and Dolores, daughter, Emaleigh Allen Ortiz, siblings, Maria Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez, Carla Hernandez, and Candice Ortiz, nieces and nephews, Alexis Bumgardner, Douglas Bumgardner, Nayana Broc, Breanna Brock, Delrico Brock, Madianna Bell, Pedro Ortega, Gabriella Ortega, Jeffery Rieman, Jason Rieman, Shiley Rieman, Raven Osborne, Elijah Osborne, Luna Bermudez, Erica Holloway, Madisol Hernandez, and Matea Hernandez, great nieces and nephews, Louis Maldonaldo, Jahseh Ozuna, Adelina Ortega, Luciana Ortega and his best friends, Hiram Black, Marcus Cannon, Tyree Felton, and Adam Monroe.