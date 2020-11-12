Bonnie Luellen

Perry - Bonnie Nora Thompson Luellen, 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Home in Perry, Iowa. Bonnie was born April 29, 1928 in Dawson, Iowa to Harry Thompson and Maude (Weddle) Thompson.

Bonnie went to elementary school in Dawson and graduated from Minburn High School. She married Donald Dodd Luellen on June 27, 1948. Into this marriage, she had six children: Steve, Doug, Deborah, Dee Ann, Tim and Tammy.

In 1968, Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward in Perry, Iowa until they closed and then started work at Plaza State Bank in Urbandale until her Retirement. Bonnie lived most of her life on the farm where she raised her kids and has since become a Family Century Farm. Bonnie was a member of the Minburn Auxiliary. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, bird watching and her cat, Opie.

She is survived by her children: Steve (Sharon), Doug (Diane), Dee Ann (Larry) Belgarde, Tim (Winette), Tammy (Mark) James; 14 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Maude; 2 brothers, Bob and Dee; husband, Don; daughter, Deborah and longtime companion, Harold Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Minburn Legion or Minburn Auxiliary.



