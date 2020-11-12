1/1
Bonnie Luellen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Luellen
Perry - Bonnie Nora Thompson Luellen, 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Home in Perry, Iowa. Bonnie was born April 29, 1928 in Dawson, Iowa to Harry Thompson and Maude (Weddle) Thompson.
Bonnie went to elementary school in Dawson and graduated from Minburn High School. She married Donald Dodd Luellen on June 27, 1948. Into this marriage, she had six children: Steve, Doug, Deborah, Dee Ann, Tim and Tammy.
In 1968, Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward in Perry, Iowa until they closed and then started work at Plaza State Bank in Urbandale until her Retirement. Bonnie lived most of her life on the farm where she raised her kids and has since become a Family Century Farm. Bonnie was a member of the Minburn Auxiliary. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, bird watching and her cat, Opie.
She is survived by her children: Steve (Sharon), Doug (Diane), Dee Ann (Larry) Belgarde, Tim (Winette), Tammy (Mark) James; 14 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Maude; 2 brothers, Bob and Dee; husband, Don; daughter, Deborah and longtime companion, Harold Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Minburn Legion or Minburn Auxiliary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved