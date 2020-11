Byrdene ThompsonPerry - Our precious mother, Byrdene Thompson, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa. She was a breath of fresh air who delighted those around her.A Family Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Junction Township Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com Byrdene was the third child of Harley and Bertha (Roemer) Fassnacht. She grew up on the farm, with her 5 lively and fun brothers and sisters. She graduated from McCool Junction High school, and went on to cosmetology school in Lincoln, Nebraska. She met her husband, Archie Thompson at a dance in Hubbell, Nebraska.Archie and Byrdene were married November 25, 1951. They went on to farm in hilly Menlo, Iowa, by the river in Jefferson, Iowa, and then settled on a farm near Perry, Iowa. Byrdene was always a tough outdoor girl who threw herself into farm work and gardening. She was active as a 4-H leader for many years and as a member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church.She was preceded in death by her husband Archie in1999, by her parents Harley and Bertha Fassnacht, infant brother Wallace, sister Louise, and brother Dwight.Survivors include children Karin (Jim) Priefert, James (Janiece) Thompson, and Carla (Dan) Porter, along with seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ramer Fassnacht, Harley Fassnacht, Naomi Fassnacht, along with many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers and memorials, Byrdene's family asks that you place a red rose in your Thanksgiving celebration or do a special act of kindness in her name.