Carvel Naeve

Woodward - Carvel Louis Naeve was born November 12, 1927 on the Naeve farm in rural Woodward where he lived his entire life. He was the only child of Louis R. and Elsie H. (Bodansky) Naeve. He passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA.

Carvel graduated Valedictorian of the Woodward High School class of 1945. He immediately enlisted in the Army and attended South Dakota State University until he entered into active duty in 1946. He was a proud World War II Veteran serving his country stateside. He was honorably discharged in February 1947.

Carvel returned home to farm with his father Louis and his Uncle John. He was a livestock and row crop farmer. He made lots of hay!

On August 12, 1956, he married Phyllis A. Pardun at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bouton, IA. They had three daughters, Kristie, Sue and Ann.

Carvel enjoyed nature including hunting, fishing, and gardening. Bridge playing, cribbage and reading western books were favored activities. Family was always important, as he followed the girls' activities wherever they went. In retirement, Carve and Phyl loved to travel.

Carvel was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bouton, Woodward American Legion Post # 211, and the Boone County Farm Bureau.

Left to cherish Carvel's memory are his wife of sixty-four years, Phyllis, of Woodward; daughter, Kristie and husband Jerry Brown of Algona, IA; sisters-in-law, Suzi, Norma and Linda Pardun; and many friends and family members.

In death he rejoins his parents, Lou and Elsie; daughter Sue and son-in-law, Mark Duke; infant daughter, Ann; brothers-in-law, Orin, Paul, Bert, Gary Pardun; and sister-in-law Alene.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bouton. Burial with military honors will follow the service at People's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. It is preferred that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Memorials will be given in Carvel's memory to Woodward American Legion Post # 211 and scholarships for Woodward-Granger High School graduates.



