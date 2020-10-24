1/1
Chad Vinzant
1977 - 2020
Chad Vinzant
West Des Moines formerly of Perry - Chad Vinzant, age 43 of West Des Moines and formerly of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery at Chariton, IA. Family requests everyone to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and services. Memorials will be given to Family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Chad Wesley Vinzant was born on August 11, 1977 in Des Moines, IA to Clarence Wesley and Julia Marie (Hayward) Vinzant. He graduated from Perry High School. After high school he moved to Charleston, South Carolina and worked at an automotive shop and then moved back to Iowa and worked at some tire shops until taking a job at the Costco Tire Shop.
He enjoyed going to the gym to work out and was good at helping his friends when they needed help. He was especially good to his mother.
In death he rejoins his father, Clarence and a sister, Debbie.
Left to cherish Chad's memory are his, mother Julia Vinzant, Perry, siblings, Craig Vinzant, Des Moines, IA, Jana (Chuck) Botts, Summerville, SC, and Cynthia Vinzant, Phoenix, AZ, a nephew, Christopher Vinzant, Phoenix, AZ and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Published in Perry Chief from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2020.
