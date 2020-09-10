Cynthia "Cindy" Johnson
Cynthia "Cindy" Johnson, age 54 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in Perry, IA. A service in her memory will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the West Holman Township Cemetery at Sibley, IA.
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Johnson was born on January 18, 1966 at Bethesda, MD to Harlan Eugene and Amelia Ann (Jeffries) Den Beste. She graduated from high school in Grand Island, NY. She was united in marriage to Daniel Edward Johnson at on September 2, 1997. She worked for the Bob Evans Restaurant, owned and operated Tj's Drive Inn in Hartley, IA and at Casey's General Store.
She enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing computer games, cooking, making candy, and loved watching TV and hanging out with her dog Diamond.
In death she rejoins her, mother, Amelia, grandparents, Henry and Margaret Den Beste and Harvey and Annette Jeffries.
Left to cherish Cindy's memory are her husband Daniel Johnson, father, Harlan (Margaret) Den Beste, daughters, Tamara Den Beste, Danielle Johnson and Courtney Johnson, sister, Gini Claire Den Beste, stepsister, Lisa Willis and a stepbrother, Mark Houseman.