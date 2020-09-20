David "Dave" Bennett
Perry - David "Dave" Bennett, age 72 of Perry, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial to follow at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, IA. Memorials in Dave's memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
David "Dave" Leonard Bennett was born on July 14, 1948 in Des Moines, IA to Floyd Millard and Rose Marie (Smiley) Bennett. He attended school at Washington High School, Milwaukee, WI. He was united in marriage to Marlene Jo Kriegel in Milwaukee, WI on November 15, 1967. He was a very hard worker and great carpenter who worked many of his construction years at Venter Spooner Construction in Des Moines, IA.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his family (for the most part). He loved his time fishing and boating at the lake. He spent many weekends 4 wheeling with his kids. He was a motorcycle man who enjoyed the ride and bowling with family and friends. You could find Dave dragging Marlene to spend his kid's inheritance at the casino's and having poker parties on the weekends. Dave's vehicles were the most meticulously detailed and well-kept around.
In death he rejoins his father, Floyd Millard Bennett and his mother, Rose Marie Arey, brother, Larry Bennett, and his cousin Bill Long.
Left to cherish Dave's memory are his wife Marlene Jo Bennett, the neighbor's kids, Tracy (Pat) Gasche, Randy (Lisa) Bennett, Windy Ayres and Misty "the favorite" (Matt) Conrad, grandchildren, Spencer (Emily) Irwin, Justine (Drew) Rinner, Haley Irwin, Xavi (TJ) Wimmer, Alan Ayres, Lilly Ayres, Mason Bennett, Lauryn Bennett, Cadi Conrad and Phil Gasche, great grandchildren, Kalani Rinner, Evie Jai Wimmer and Vincent Gasche, siblings, Doug (Lisa) Bennett, Dale (Kathy) Arey and cousins, Tom (Paula) Long and Bob (Deb) Long.