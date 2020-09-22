Debra "Debbie" Lynn McCloud

Perry - Debra "Debbie" Lynn (Wenzel) McCloud-age 64, of Perry, Iowa, passed away September 16, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa as a result of complications of polymyositis.

Debra Lynn was born May 30, 1956, in Belmond, Iowa to George and Mildred (Smit) Wenzel. She grew up on a farm in rural Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School in 1974. Debbie went on to receive a bachelor's degree in psychology at Central College in Pella, Iowa in 1978. Her professional career extended 39 years as a Vocational Instructor at Woodward Resource Center, devoted to Autism education

Debra married Charles "Chuck" McCloud on June 7, 1980. The couple built their lifelong home in Perry, Iowa, and were soon blessed with twin daughters, Jamee Lynn and Jessica Nicole. Debbie was a devout family woman who cherished every moment with her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend her free time camping, gardening, and volunteering with her church.

Debra is survived by the love of her life, Chuck McCloud, her two daughters, Jamee (Kevin) Stover, Ankeny, IA; Jessica (Jason) Ingwersen, Pleasant Hill, IA; her mother Mildred Wenzel; her five sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Janssen, Peggy (Jim) Hutchison, Nancy (Mark) Barkema, Lynette (Tom) Tschumper, Julie (Brad) Berneman; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Darrell (Shirley) McCloud, Joyce McCloud, Sandy (Tom) Peters, William "Bubba" McCloud; her grandchildren, Derek, Logan, Charlie, and Wyatt Stover, Leah, and Coen Ingwersen, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her and Chuck's beloved dog, Hoss.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, George Wenzel; mother and father-in-law, William and Bernice McCloud.

A memorial service will be Tuesday September 29th from 1 to 7 at Ronald Good Shelter at Don Williams Park. Prayer service at 1:30. Memorials may be directed to Charles McCloud at 2311 Iowa St, Perry, IA, 50220.



