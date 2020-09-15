Denny Glass

Perry - Dennis Patrick Glass was born on August 26, 1941 in Des Moines, IA the son of James Joseph and Marie "Mary Ann" (Mischo) Glass. A life long resident of Perry, Denny attended schools in Perry and worked for the City of Perry on the street department for a number of years after serving his country.

Denny served in the Navy from 1959 to 1965. He served with Early Warning Squadron (VAW-11). He reported to Temporary Additional Duty to serve with carrier Air Wing (CVSG-55) onboard the USS Yorktown. He also served in the Vietnam War, earning several metals. After the Navy, he served one year as Commander of VFW. He was Adjutant for Post 85 with American Legion for four years, and was on the Honor Guard. Denny was very proud of his military service.

Denny was a softball coach for Perry Girls Softball for thirty years. He led his teams to several State Championships. He was an integral part of building Perry's Softball Organization. He touched the lives of many of the girls he coached, and they respected him dearly.

He loved his family very much and looked forward to spending every holiday and special occasion with his daughter Denise and her family. He was notorious for his 4th of July gatherings. He also loved his animals, gardening, drag racing, fishing, and was a very good bowler. In his later years, he enjoyed going to stock car races with his cousin Larry and going to weekly breakfast with his brother-in-law, Jerry.

Denny is survived by his children, Denise (Harlow) Glass, Angela Glass, Randy (Jamie) Glass, Ricky Glass, Scott (Angela) Johnson; grandchildren, Dawne Benton, Michael Benton, Karla Conrad, Stacey (Jerome) Villanueva-Goleman, Nathashia Villanueva, Mackenzie Johnson and Mackayla Johnson; great grandchildren, Savanna and Lillie Benton, Isabella Martinez-Conrad, Camaron, Kayden and Keelan Reed, Coen, Madilynn and Klaire Bowers; brothers, James (Karyl) Glass, Pete (Juanita) Glass, Donald (Diane) Glass, Steven (Sara) Glass, Daniel (Fay) Glass; sisters, Mary Lou (Eric) Sheldahl, Julie (Bruce) Gerboth.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, David Glass and Dennis Glass; and sister, Linda Glass.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church for Denny Glass, 79, of Perry. Burial with military rites will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Murdock Funeral Home. Denny passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Veterans Medical Center in Iowa City, IA. It is preferred that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Memorials in Denny's name and condolences to the family may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home.



