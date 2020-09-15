1/1
Denny Glass
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denny Glass
Perry - Dennis Patrick Glass was born on August 26, 1941 in Des Moines, IA the son of James Joseph and Marie "Mary Ann" (Mischo) Glass. A life long resident of Perry, Denny attended schools in Perry and worked for the City of Perry on the street department for a number of years after serving his country.
Denny served in the Navy from 1959 to 1965. He served with Early Warning Squadron (VAW-11). He reported to Temporary Additional Duty to serve with carrier Air Wing (CVSG-55) onboard the USS Yorktown. He also served in the Vietnam War, earning several metals. After the Navy, he served one year as Commander of VFW. He was Adjutant for Post 85 with American Legion for four years, and was on the Honor Guard. Denny was very proud of his military service.
Denny was a softball coach for Perry Girls Softball for thirty years. He led his teams to several State Championships. He was an integral part of building Perry's Softball Organization. He touched the lives of many of the girls he coached, and they respected him dearly.
He loved his family very much and looked forward to spending every holiday and special occasion with his daughter Denise and her family. He was notorious for his 4th of July gatherings. He also loved his animals, gardening, drag racing, fishing, and was a very good bowler. In his later years, he enjoyed going to stock car races with his cousin Larry and going to weekly breakfast with his brother-in-law, Jerry.
Denny is survived by his children, Denise (Harlow) Glass, Angela Glass, Randy (Jamie) Glass, Ricky Glass, Scott (Angela) Johnson; grandchildren, Dawne Benton, Michael Benton, Karla Conrad, Stacey (Jerome) Villanueva-Goleman, Nathashia Villanueva, Mackenzie Johnson and Mackayla Johnson; great grandchildren, Savanna and Lillie Benton, Isabella Martinez-Conrad, Camaron, Kayden and Keelan Reed, Coen, Madilynn and Klaire Bowers; brothers, James (Karyl) Glass, Pete (Juanita) Glass, Donald (Diane) Glass, Steven (Sara) Glass, Daniel (Fay) Glass; sisters, Mary Lou (Eric) Sheldahl, Julie (Bruce) Gerboth.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, David Glass and Dennis Glass; and sister, Linda Glass.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church for Denny Glass, 79, of Perry. Burial with military rites will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Murdock Funeral Home. Denny passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Veterans Medical Center in Iowa City, IA. It is preferred that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Memorials in Denny's name and condolences to the family may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdock Funeral Home
1420 Warford St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-2974
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
From Larry ... I loved Denny as a brother, always kept in touch with each other. Had so much fun going to the races together, always a good time. I'll miss you buddy. RIP! Love Larry
JoAnn Meusburger
September 15, 2020
My story goes back to our childhood on Gramma and Grampa's farm. We ( Jimmy-Denny-and I) spent every summer there helping with the crops, garden,canning, cleaning chickens, mowing, walking beans, , anything needed we did. It was always a good time. Well most always. :-) Denny was a stinker sometimes, but he was always an honest one! He had a heart of gold. LOVED all his siblings. I always felt like we were brother- sister. My many prayers are offered for him every day, I know how much he loved his Momma and I'm pretty sure he had another vision of her, beings her birthday was close. I love you Denny! RIP!!!!
JoAnn Meusburger
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved