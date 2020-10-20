George Hass
Bouton - George Hass, age 76 of Bouton, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home near Bouton, IA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. George's family requests that everyone wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and services. Memorials will be given to family for later designation and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
George Henry Hass was born on August 14, 1944 at Perry, IA to Harry and Hilda (Albirding) Hass. He attended school at Assumption Catholic School in Granger and graduated from Woodward High School. He served his country in the United States Army in Germany from July 1, 1965 to June 13, 1967. He was united in marriage to Linda Lee Bredeson at the farm on October 4, 1997. He owned Max DX station then started in Real Estate in 1990. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and he could repair anything.
In death he rejoins his parents, Harry and Hilda and 2 brothers, Robert Hass and Ron Hass.
Left to cherish George's memory are his wife Linda, son, Ryan (Jessica) Hass, step-sons, Andrew Bredeson and Matthew Bredeson, step-daughter, Kate (James) Bandy, grandchildren, Katelyn Hass, Parker Bandy and Sophie Bandy, sisters, Joanne Gray and Lavonne Nass and a sister-in-law, Shirley Hass.