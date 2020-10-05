Harry Earl Ellett III
Perry - Harry Earl Ellett III was born October 4, 1964 in Perry, Iowa the son of Ginger L. (Potter) and Harry Earl Ellett Jr., and passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
Harry attended Perry Community Schools and graduated from Perry High School in 1983. He married Happy Sue Palmer on May 21, 1994 in Perry. Throughout their life, the couple lived in Perry raising their three children Tasha, Skye, and Jeremiah. Harry was kind hearted and had a genuine love for his wife and family. There was never a time where Harry did not try to make somebody laugh with his sarcastic personality. Harry spent his free time watching and yelling at the Detroit Lions, Texas Longhorns, and the Chicago Cubs. He loved going to and watching UFC fights. Racing was a huge part of Harry's life. Whether it was NASCAR or spending Saturday nights with his family at the Boone Speedway. Harry and his family's favorite memories together were spent on the beach at Destin, Florida, going to concerts, or just simply being together at home alongside with his mother and sister playing card games. Harry loved spending time with the love of his life, taking her to Texas Roadhouse and enjoying a few drinks while she gambled at Prairie Meadows.
His pride and joys were his children, grandchildren, and grand-pup Zeke. From teaching Tasha how to ride a bike, to spending countless hours catching softball and baseball pitches from Skye and Jeremiah while getting a couple bruises on his shins. Layla and Lincoln were the apples of his eye. He enjoyed every moment spent with them.
Harry was a hardworking man who spent most of his work life at the Progressive Foundry. Harry's family would like to thank everyone who supported Harry and the family throughout this journey. Special thank you to the Progressive Foundry, J.P Hulgan, and Skye's coworkers.
Harry is survived by his wife, Happy Ellett; daughters, Tasha (Paul) Booth and Skye (Matt) Murray; son, Jeremiah Ellett; grandchildren, Lincoln and Layla Booth; mother, Ginger Crum; sister, Cindy Hoffman; brother-in-law, Keith (Stacy) Palmer; sister-in-law, Crystal (Andy) Walker; fathers-in-law, Lyle Palmer and Mike Johnson; mother-in-law, RaNae Ellett; nephews, Josh, Dallas, Anthony, Adam, and David Walker; aunts, Harriet Burrell and Dorothy Phillips, and numerous cousins.
Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Ellett Jr.; mother-in-law, Linda Johnson; stepfather, Keith Crum; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Murdock Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Murdock Funeral Home. It is advised that face mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Memorials in Harry's name may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net
.