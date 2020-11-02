James E. Lowe

Des Moines - James E. Lowe, age 71, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born February 22, 1949 to Dale & Lucille (Brock) Lowe in Emmetsburg, IA.

Jim attended school in Rolfe & graduated in 1968 from YJB (Yale-Jamaica-Bagley). He ardently enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968. Jim married the love of his life, Madonna "Bean" Walker in Bayard, Iowa, January 8, 1972. With her by his side, he honorably served our country until December 24, 1981. Upon retirement from his military service, they returned to Iowa to be near their beloved families. In 1990, he graduated with a Bachelor's from Grand View College.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Madonna "Bean" Lowe, of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Devoted daughters Jamie Newberry & Rebecca Lowe both of Humboldt, Iowa; & his grandson, Tyler Newberry. Siblings: Stan (Mary) Lowe, Delbert "Red" Lowe, Marlene (Greg) Chaloupka, Jeannie Brynestad & Billy Keeble; his Aunt Rosie Christensen; sisters-in-law: Pat Keeble, Carolyn Wilson & Cindy (Craig) Patterson; brother-in-law Paul Hockett; also many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, & 3 of his siblings: Jim Keeble, Jean (Keeble) Heinz & Judy (Keeble) Hockett; parents-in-law Jim & Mary Walker; siblings-in-law: Everill Lowe, Don & Audrey Walker, Bob Wilson & Dean Walker.

In lieu of flowers, please call OR visit Madonna. Either can be accomplished simply by contacting 641-844-6439. Her mailing address at the Iowa Veterans Home: Madonna Lowe, 1301 Summit Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158. Thank you.

A catered Celebration of Life for all family & friends is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 12 noon in the Jamaica Community Center (316 Main St, Jamaica, IA, 50128) Feel free to wear casual clothing. Masks are strongly recommended, please & thank you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store