1/1
Jeanne Bish
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Bish
Perry - Mary "Jeanne" (Gilmore) Bish, 79, of Perry, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is now at peace. Jeanne was born in Linden to Joseph Riley and Olive "Bernice" (Allsup) Gilmore on October 25, 1940. She was united in marriage to Robert F. Killebrew in 1957. They had three children: Robin, Michael, and Mark. After Robert's passing, Jeanne remarried to Bob Bish.
Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for Anthony's, a very hip clothing store in Perry. She enjoyed all "the girls" she worked with, including Harlan. Jeanne also spent many hours quilting and refinishing furniture, always a glass of iced tea close by.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert; a son, Mark; second husband, Bob; and brother, Robert Wade.
Left to cherish her memory; sister, Shirley Jo Llewellyn; daughter, Robin (Les Shelley) Terrell; son, Michael (Mary Lou) Killebrew; grandchildren Joseph Terrell, Erin (Chad) Miller, Derek and Alyssa Killebrew-Cooper; and great grandson Logan. But, most of all her beloved tail wagging buddy, Finn.
Per Jeanne's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.mclarenschapel.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Funeral Chapel
801 19th St
West Des Moines, IA 50265
515-225-7225
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved