Jeanne Bish
Perry - Mary "Jeanne" (Gilmore) Bish, 79, of Perry, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is now at peace. Jeanne was born in Linden to Joseph Riley and Olive "Bernice" (Allsup) Gilmore on October 25, 1940. She was united in marriage to Robert F. Killebrew in 1957. They had three children: Robin, Michael, and Mark. After Robert's passing, Jeanne remarried to Bob Bish.
Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for Anthony's, a very hip clothing store in Perry. She enjoyed all "the girls" she worked with, including Harlan. Jeanne also spent many hours quilting and refinishing furniture, always a glass of iced tea close by.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert; a son, Mark; second husband, Bob; and brother, Robert Wade.
Left to cherish her memory; sister, Shirley Jo Llewellyn; daughter, Robin (Les Shelley) Terrell; son, Michael (Mary Lou) Killebrew; grandchildren Joseph Terrell, Erin (Chad) Miller, Derek and Alyssa Killebrew-Cooper; and great grandson Logan. But, most of all her beloved tail wagging buddy, Finn.
Per Jeanne's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.mclarenschapel.com
. Memorials may be directed to the family.