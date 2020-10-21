1/1
Jerrold Byron Hanselman
1934 - 2020
Oskaloosa - Jerrold Byron Hanselman, the son of DeWitt and CeCelia (Smith) Hanselman, was born on September 1, 1934 in Minburn, Iowa. He attended Minburn High School through the 11th grade. On August 15, 1954, Jerrold was united in marriage to Norma Carpenter at the United Methodist Church in Perry, Iowa. To this union four children were born: Mark, David, Fenton and Lea Ann. Jerrold was very proud and worked very hard to receive his GED from Indian Hills Community College later in life.
Jerrold worked 25 years for Kaser Construction and during that time he lived in Adel, Waukon, Winterset, Selma and finally settling down in New Sharon in 1959 where they raised their children. He then worked for Farmhand in Grinnell for a couple years before working for Mahaska County Road Crew retiring in 1998. In September of 2017, Jerrold and Norma moved to Homestead in Oskaloosa where they enjoyed their time and the new friendships made. Due to Jerrold's declining health, they resided at Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehabilitation Center over the past year. He enjoyed rug making, camping and collecting 1/64 scale pickups and belt buckles. Jerrold loved spending time with his family and absolutely enjoyed all of his grandchildren's school and sporting events. He was a member of the New Sharon Fire and Rescue, Prairie Knolls Country Club and regularly attended the Lacey United Methodist Church.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 66 years, Norma Hanselman; their children, Mark (Pat) Hanselman of New Sharon; David (Carol) Hanselman of University Park, Fenton Hanselman of New Sharon and Lea Ann (Terry) DeCook of New Sharon; their grandchildren, Travis (Olivia) Hanselman, Holly (Waylon Williams) Hanselman, Kyle Hanselman, Fritz Hanselman, Ashlar Hanselman, Miranda (Joshua) Johnson, Anna (Pete) Panada, Alexis (Jake) Beck, Tiffany (John) Hammerly and Tasha (Hall) Gibson; their great grandchildren, Hagan, Hugo, GiGi, Geona,Kylie, Drake, Korbin, Agustis, Paisley, Cheyenne, Cherise, Joey, Wiley, Brooke, Henrick and Kenzie; great-great grandchildren, Weslynn and Silas Panada. He is also survived by three sisters, Carol (K. Don) Rickels of Perry, Merna House of Minburn and Fae Miles of Perry and many other relatives and friends.
Jerrold is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucena Hanselman, a brother and sister-in-law, Everett (Irene) Hanselman; two brothers-in-law, Bob House and Rocky Miles and a niece Carla Miles.

Published in Perry Chief from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
