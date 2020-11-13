Karen Mertz-McDowell
Perry - Karen Mertz-McDowell, age 81 of Perry passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Visitation was on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial was in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and services. Memorials will be given to the Madrid High School Scholarship Fund and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Karen Joyce Mertz-McDowell was born on April 27, 1939 at Webster City, IA to Frank Todd and Edna Eunice (Horton) Withers. She graduated from the Webster City High School. She worked at the Perry Theater, Bill & Kay's Maid Rite in Perry, the Woodward Resource Center, and mowed lawns and sold night crawlers also.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Methodist Church Women's Circle and TOPS. She enjoyed going to the movies, dancing, roller skating, swimming, and going to family reunions. Karen loved visiting with people and never met a stranger.
In death she rejoins her parents, Frank and Eunice Withers, sons, Monty Mertz and Tony McDowell, sister Charmaine Book and a brother, Stanley Withers.
Left to cherish Karen's memory are her children, Tom (significant other, April Gunderson) Mertz, Perry, IA, Jim (Julie) Mertz III, Polk City, IA, Kim Mertz, Jersey City, NJ, Monte McDowell, Jamaica, IA and Monica (H.D. Meinecke) McDowell, Jamaica, IA, grandchildren, Harris, Abbey, Isaac, Bennett, Trevor and Hannah, great grandchildren, Violet, Barrett, Mallory and Maverick and a brother, Colby (Joyce) Withers, Readlyn, IA.