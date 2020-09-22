1/1
Karen Ruggle
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Ruggle
Perry - Karen Ruggle, age 89 of Perry, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials may be given to the discretion of Karen's family or the Raccoon Valley Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Karen Bernice Ruggle was born on September 16, 1931 in Minnesota and was adopted by Harry and Lydia (Lehman) VondeLinde. She graduated from the Echo, Minnesota High School and then attended the St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage to Donald Leo Ruggle at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on July 5, 1986. She worked at various jobs including, Moews Seed Corn, Younkers, Hotel Club Escadrille and Fanny Farmer Candy.
She was a member of the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Webster Garden Club in Perry, and the Questers Antique Club. Karen enjoyed gardening, watching birds, antiquing, and collecting teacups. She loved travelling, especially cruises, entertaining friends and family and she loved to rescue cats.
In death she rejoins her parents Harry and Lydia and an infant daughter, Cheryl Lynn who died from Malaria while Karen was serving as a missionary in Nigeria.
Left to cherish Karen's memory are her husband Donald, Perry, IA, children, Chrys (Jim) Velky, Ogden, IA and Paul Purviance, Perry, IA, grandchildren, Medina (Craig Morgan) Velky, Arlington Heights, IL, Justin (Janel) Velky, Madrid, IA, Trichelle (Adam) Jackson, Forest City, IA, Ryan (Carrie) Purviance, Newton, IA, Michelle (Brody) Benton, Cambridge, IA and Brandon (Jaime) Purviance, Indianola, IA, great grandchildren, Loken and Rylin Velky, Hazel & Judah Jackson, Bennett and Huxley Purviance and Ethan, Norah, Levi and Jace Benton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry Chief from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-8100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved