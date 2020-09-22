Karen Ruggle
Perry - Karen Ruggle, age 89 of Perry, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials may be given to the discretion of Karen's family or the Raccoon Valley Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Karen Bernice Ruggle was born on September 16, 1931 in Minnesota and was adopted by Harry and Lydia (Lehman) VondeLinde. She graduated from the Echo, Minnesota High School and then attended the St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage to Donald Leo Ruggle at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on July 5, 1986. She worked at various jobs including, Moews Seed Corn, Younkers, Hotel Club Escadrille and Fanny Farmer Candy.
She was a member of the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Webster Garden Club in Perry, and the Questers Antique Club. Karen enjoyed gardening, watching birds, antiquing, and collecting teacups. She loved travelling, especially cruises, entertaining friends and family and she loved to rescue cats.
In death she rejoins her parents Harry and Lydia and an infant daughter, Cheryl Lynn who died from Malaria while Karen was serving as a missionary in Nigeria.
Left to cherish Karen's memory are her husband Donald, Perry, IA, children, Chrys (Jim) Velky, Ogden, IA and Paul Purviance, Perry, IA, grandchildren, Medina (Craig Morgan) Velky, Arlington Heights, IL, Justin (Janel) Velky, Madrid, IA, Trichelle (Adam) Jackson, Forest City, IA, Ryan (Carrie) Purviance, Newton, IA, Michelle (Brody) Benton, Cambridge, IA and Brandon (Jaime) Purviance, Indianola, IA, great grandchildren, Loken and Rylin Velky, Hazel & Judah Jackson, Bennett and Huxley Purviance and Ethan, Norah, Levi and Jace Benton.