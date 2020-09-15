1/1
Larry Ballentine
Larry Ballentine
Newton - Larry Ballentine passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Manorcare Health Services of West Des Moines.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathryn; his daughters, Patricia Ann (Rick) Kemp and Diana Linn (Rick) Birmingham; son, Kerry Roland Ballentine; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Ballentine; sisters, Mary Lou Noonan, Betty Feldman and Shirley Houston; and brother, Jerry Moss.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:00 pm at the Ballentine home in Newton, IA. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Larry. To view full obituary and express condolences go to
www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Published in Perry Chief from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
