Larry BallentineNewton - Larry Ballentine passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Manorcare Health Services of West Des Moines.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathryn; his daughters, Patricia Ann (Rick) Kemp and Diana Linn (Rick) Birmingham; son, Kerry Roland Ballentine; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Ballentine; sisters, Mary Lou Noonan, Betty Feldman and Shirley Houston; and brother, Jerry Moss.A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:00 pm at the Ballentine home in Newton, IA. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery at a later date.Memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Larry. To view full obituary and express condolences go to