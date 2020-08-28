Lenora Jean Hiddleson

Lenora Jean Hiddleson, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday August 25, 2020 with family by her side. She was born June 10, 1944 at Boone County Hospital to William Frederick Elsberry and Louise Margaretha Elsberry (Wolf). Jeannie, as she liked to be called graduated from Ogden, Iowa High School in 1962. She was betrothed in marriage on November 20, 1965 to David Dale Hiddleson, making their residence first at a house near Bouton, Iowa then for the next 50+ years at a residence north of Perry, Iowa.

Jeannie enjoyed time with her sons and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as travel. She also enjoyed mushroom hunting, baking, playing cards, watching the humming birds, squirrels and other birds outside her living room window as well as cooking programs and the daily episode of Young and the Restless. She worked at 3M in Ames for 30 years before retiring.

Jeannie was a wonderful devoted wife of 55+ years and was kind and loving to everybody she met, always putting herself before others. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise, brothers Arnold Elsberry, Myron Elsberry and Reynold Elsberry, and sisters Dorothy Elsberry, Geraldine Price, Wilma Brown, Pauline Elsberry and Loretta Elsberry. Those left to mourn her passing are husband David Hiddleson, sister-in-law Yvonne Elsberry, sons Chad (Glenda) Hiddleson of Dawson, Chris Hiddleson of Ft. Dodge, grandchildren Brandy Little (Scott) of Boone, Joshua Knudtson of Ashland, Oregon, Austin Hiddleson of Des Moines, Autumn Hiddleson of Yale, Elise Hiddleson of Des Moines, Naima (Ray) Cerwick of Perry and great grandchildren Elianna Hiddleson, Abril Gonzalez, Simo Cerwick, Yousef Cerwick and Jaime Cerwick of Perry, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 1945 Clover Ave., Perry, Iowa 50220. No services are planned at this time.



