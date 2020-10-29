1/1
Lois Seeley
1924 - 2020
Lois Seeley
Perry - Lois Seeley age 96 of Perry died Friday, October 23 at the Perry Lutheran Home.
Lois was born September 27, 1924, in Magnolia, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Frances (Chambers) Coffman. Following graduation from Magnolia High School in 1942, she attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa where she received her Associate of Arts degree in Education.
Lois married Howard Seeley June 22, 1947. She continued teaching school in western Iowa for nine years before moving to Perry. While teaching in Perry she completed her BA from Drake University. She taught twenty-one years in the Perry schools before retiring.
Serving in many capacities, Lois was a member of the Community of Christ Church. She loved quilting and was a member of Perry Piecemakers. She also enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include a daughter Linda and her husband Bruce, Panora; granddaughter Kasey and her partner Don Burton, Des Moines; Kate and her husband Steve Clark and great-grandchildren Owen and Eloise, Des Moines; granddaughter Fran and her husband Ben Seitz and great-grandchildren Henry and Hazel, Oak View, California; grandson Jim and his wife Rachel Reis and great-grandsons Benton and Tyson, Adel; son Jim and his wife Lori Seeley, Lisco, Nebraska; grandson Jacob and his wife Shanelle Seeley and great-grandson James, Nashville, Tennessee; grandson Cade and his wife Bethany Seeley, Nashville, Tennessee; son Scott and his wife Lori Seeley, Perry, Iowa; grandson Nic and his wife Allison Seeley and great-grandchildren Max and Jo, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kane and his wife Hannah Seeley and great-grandson Boaz, Brighton, Colorado.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, sister Darlene Coffman, and brothers David, Kenneth, and Eugene Coffman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Perry Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care Lois received. Memorials be directed to the Perry Public Library, Perry Booster Club or your favorite charity.
Private family services are planned for a later date.

Published in Perry Chief from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
