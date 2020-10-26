Margaret "Meg" Vanderlinden
Perry - Margaret "Meg" Vanderlinden, age 88 of Perry, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A graveside service will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Her family requests that everyone wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending the graveside service. Memorials will be given to Perry United Methodist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Margaret Louise Harrison was born at home to William and Ethel (Richmond) Harrison on April 19, 1932 in rural Marion County near Bussey, Iowa. These were Depression and Dust Bowl times, but Meg didn't feel poor. She had many fond memories of growing up on a farm with her parents, 7 siblings, and many cousins living close by. Meg graduated from Lovilia High School in 1949, then worked at the Continental Overall factories in Knoxville and Oskaloosa. She married Marion "Van" Vanderlinden on March 14, 1953. Together they had 3 children; Cheryl, Kim, and Brent. They lived in Oskaloosa and Marshalltown until Van's job transferred him to Perry in 1961. Meg provided in-home daycare, then worked as a cook for Perry Community Schools until she retired.
Meg was a fan of country and gospel music. She bowled on several leagues, loved to read, shop and visit with friends. She especially enjoyed time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Meg was a good cook and hosted many dinners for family and friends. And she always made candy and cookie plates for friends at Christmas. Meg was generous and liked helping others. She was a member of United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband Van, daughter Cheryl (Mark) Camos of Johnston, sons Kim (Rhonda) Vanderlinden of Granger and Brent (Lisa) Vanderlinden of Eagan, MN; grandchildren Josh (Janel) Camos, Michelle (Derek) Draisey, Tascha (Gordon) Rogers, Noah Vanderlinden, Anne Vanderlinden, Lindsay (John) Leiendecker, Kellie Walker, Drew (Luci) Vanderlinden, Pete Vanderlinden, Luke (Elyssa) Vanderlinden, Jason Vanderlinden; great-grandchildren Olivia, Kalien, Brooklyn, Zoe, Celise, Jake, Kaden, Jasmine, Lucian, River, Janaki, and Lakshman; brothers Robert (Louise) Harrison and Donald Harrison, sisters Barbara Rodgers and Beverly (Don) Lanphier, and numerous extended family.
Meeting her in Heaven are her parents, brothers Kenneth and Gerald Harrison, sister Ruth Hunt, and great-grandson Bryce.