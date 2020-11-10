1/1
Mark Alan Rose
Mark Alan Rose, son of Carroll and Wilma (White) Rose, was born October 11, 1950, in Stuart, Iowa. He grew up in Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School in 1968. Most of his working life was spent at Oscar Meyer, IBP, and then at Tyson Foods, retiring in 2017.
Mark was a fan of the New York Yankees and enjoyed fishing and camping.
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Mark passed away peacefully at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Mark is survived by two daughters: Kim Darr and husband Lem of Perry and Jill Borgeson and husband Michael of Rippey; four grandsons: Tanner Darr, Zach Darr, Jace Johnson and Seth Borgeson; and a brother Kirk Rose of Bayard. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Steve Rose and Scott Rose.
Graveside Funeral Service: 10:30 AM ~ Friday, November 13, 2020, Highland, Township Cemetery, Bayard, Iowa. Officiating: Reverend Bob Rogers, Pastor, Church of Christ, Bayard, Iowa. Recorded Music: "You Can't Make Old Friends" by Kenny Rogers, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
Casketbearers: Denny Ayers, Randy Clipperton, Nathan McAlister, Gary Mozena, Kirk Rose, Lem Darr. www.ohdefuneralhome.com

Published in Perry Chief from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
