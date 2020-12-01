Pamela Kay McCarty
West Des Moines - Pamela McCarty passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in West Des Moines, IA at the age of 63 years. A private family Mass of the Christian Burial and private Interment Rites will be held in Violet Hill Cemetery.
Pamela Kay McCarty was born August 30, 1957 the daughter of George and Joan (Walker) McCarty. She grew up in Perry, IA and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from Perry High School in 1976. Pam graduated from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in Floriculture.
Pam owned and operated a flower shop in Guthrie Center, IA for a time. Pam's life passion was working with flowers. Her talents were exhibited in the many designs she created throughout her career. Pam was a gentle soul and had a kind and giving heart.
Pam is survived by her father, George McCarty of Perry, IA; her sisters, Georgene McCarty of Seattle, WA, Jan Jahnke of Perry, IA, Julie Schacht of Dutch Harbor, AK, twin sister, Paula McCarty of Champaign, IL, and Peg Plourde of Dade City, FL; two brothers Mike McCarty of Ankeny, IA, Mark McCarty of Perry, IA and several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.
Preceding Pam in death was her mother, Joan McCarty on June 5, 1999; one brother, Vincent McCarty; paternal grandparents, Jack and Lela McCarty and maternal grandparents, Roy and Alta Walker.
Memorials and condolences to the family, in Pam's name, may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, 1420 Warford Street, Perry, Iowa 50220. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net