Ruth Howard, age 96 of Davenport and formerly of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home in Davenport, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation prior to the service starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the East Linn Cemetery at Redfield, IA.

Ruth Maxine Howard was born on February 3, 1924 at Linden, IA to Fred Maurice and Letha Faye (Lint) Bennett. She attended school at Linden and Redfield. She was united in marriage to Martin Devilbiss at Clara Meacham's home on November 17, 1941. She later married Harold Howard on October 29, 1965 in Des Moines, IA.

Ruth Maxine Howard was born on February 3, 1924 at Linden, IA to Fred Maurice and Letha Faye (Lint) Bennett. She attended school at Linden and Redfield. She was united in marriage to Martin Devilbiss at Clara Meacham's home on November 17, 1941. She later married Harold Howard on October 29, 1965 in Des Moines, IA.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Perry. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.

In death she rejoins her husbands, Martin and Harold, parents, Fred and Letha, son Rickey Devilbiss, daughter, Patricia Martin, brothers Robbie Bennett and Howard Bennett, sister Helen Blake and a grandson, Donald Black.

Left to cherish Ruth's memory are her children, Gary Devilbiss, Douglas Devilbiss and Shirley Diedrich, 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a brother, John Townsend.

