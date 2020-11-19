Velma McDowell
Perry - Velma McDowell, age 89 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held next year with assistance from Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to St. Martin's Episcopal Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Velma Mae McDowell was born on October 30, 1931 at Dawson, IA to Hubert and Beulah (Kirkman) Elliott. She graduated from the Dawson High School as valedictorian of her high school class and was an avid basketball player. Velma was united in marriage to Earl Edward McDowell at United Methodist Church in Perry. She worked for 30 years at the Woodward Resource Center. Her recent work there was in the Personnel Department as a Personnel Manager.
Velma was a member of the St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Perry. She loved helping people and volunteered for many people in the community that needed assistance.
In death she rejoins her husband Earl and parents Hubert and Beulah.
Left to cherish Velma's memory are her daughters, Marcia (Dana) Fink, Perry, IA and Vicki (Keith) Price, Highlands Ranch, CO, grandchildren, Benjamin Price(Jordan) Centennial, CO and Michelle Kofoed (Jason) Marian, IA and great grandchildren, Ellie Price and Owen Kofoed.