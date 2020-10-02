Verna Lucille Wilson

Woodward - Verna Lucille Wilson of Woodward passed away peacefully in the Madrid nursing home on September 25th, 2020. The eldest daughter of Kenneth and Velma Tarr was born July 11th, 1923.

Lucille was married to, her love of her, life Billy in May of 1943. They lived an active and enjoyable life. Lucille loved living out in the country hosting family and friends for meals, coffee, and card games. Lucille often said, "Everyone loves to come to the Little House on the Corner."

Lucille had many hobbies. She and Billy loved to travel, go dancing, and attend church. She relished being able to host her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lucille loved to read and began keeping a diary at age 15. Lucille had some of the most beautiful gardens and flowers in the county. She loved the outdoors. She would garden for hours while enjoying the flowers and the birds. Lucille had dozens of cardinal pictures and ornaments making it clear the cardinal was her favorite bird.

Lucille loved children. She was a teacher for years in the country school, and ultimately retiring from Woodward Granger Schools.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Billy G. Wilson, son Jerald K. Wilson, and her sisters Virginia Phipps, Arlene Caruth, and Nadine Burkhart. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held between 2:00 and 7:00 PM on Friday, October 2nd at the Sundberg-Kirkpatrick funeral home in Madrid. A private burial will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, October 3rd at Woodward Cemetery. Social distancing will be in effect at both events. The graveside service will be livestreamed just prior to the service time.

Any memorial gifts can be directed to the United Methodist Church or the Woodward Public Library.



