Virginia Jeanice Rost (née Wifvat)
McKeesport, PA - Virginia Jeanice Rost (née Wifvat) of McKeesport, PA and Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born in Perry, Iowa on January 30, 1950. She lived a charming life full of love and happy memories with her parents, Ramona and Van Wifvat and siblings, Cherie Garrett, Candace Dietz, Christine Gammell, Kevan Wifvat, Colleen Wifvat, Lori Talboy, Van Wifvat and Mark Wifvat. As the fifth child of nine, she was often considered the heart of the family. After graduating from Perry High School in 1968, she attended Holy Cross School of Nursing. While there, she met the love of her life, Richard E. Rost "Dick" who attended Notre Dame. The couple married soon after graduating on September 16, 1972. After their wedding, they settled in McKeesport, PA where Ginny was immediately welcomed with love by Dick's parents and siblings. She began her nursing career at McKeesport Hospital until starting a family. In 1988, she became President and Owner of Sortech Communication Corporation, a hospital communication company. Ginny and Dick raised their three daughters, Carrie, Kristin and Courtney, with great love, nurturing attention and continuous fun and laughter. In 2000, they purchased a home on Tidy Island in Bradenton. They spent many winters there enjoying the sunshine and warmth with cherished friends and family. It became a place of comfort and tranquility in the final years of Ginny's life. She loved looking out over the water and thinking about the joy and peace life brings. Ginny was an artist at heart. She enjoyed painting and drawing throughout her life. She illustrated a children's book, A Bee Named Bea, with her sister, Candy. Ginny loved entertaining and cooking with her family, she was an experienced gardener and had a true gift of making everything better wherever she went. Ginny always wanted people to feel welcome and loved. She was admired for her grace, courage, and determination, especially while enduring Stage IV lung cancer for over 11 years. Ginny is survived by her devoted husband, Dick; her daughters, Carrie Rost, Kristin Doehner (Patrick), Courtney Anderson (John); grandchildren, Avery, Kaleb, James, Augie, Ginny, Ramona and a new grandson due in April 2021. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 5-7PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Ginny will be laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Virginia Rost's name to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL https://moffitt.org/give
, Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving
or Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Bradenton, FL. https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/
. Condolences can be offered at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.