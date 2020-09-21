William "Bill" Weaver Goodman

Dunedin, FL - William "Bill" Weaver Goodman, age 97, of Dunedin, FL, passed quietly and gently from this life to his heavenly one on Monday, August 31, 2020. Bill Goodman was the youngest of three sons born to Lottie and Melvin Goodman on the family farm in Coin, Iowa. During the Depression, they moved to a farm near Dawson, Iowa, where he met the first love of his life, LaVonne Tolle.

Bill enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. Bill was a Fireman and an Engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad. He and his wife owned Goodman's Mobile Homes and Travel Trailers at two locations, Dawson and Des Moines. He was very active in the Dawson United Brethren Church (United Methodist Church) of Dawson. Also, he was Mayor of Dawson, and the National Secretary/Treasurer of the National Mobile Home Dealers Association. He was a Mason and a Shriner in Iowa. In the mid 1970's, Bill and LaVonne moved to Florida where they owned the Beachcomber Creations Candle Factory in Clearwater, Fl.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Melvin Goodman; his wife of 67 years, LaVonne Goodman; his grandson, Danny Peterson; his brothers, Ivan and Clinton Goodman.

Bill is survived by his son, William Goodman II of Hendersonville, North Carolina; daughters, Elaine (Alan) Gerlach of Dunedin, Florida, and Virginia Nichols of Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren;one great-great-granddaughter; his girlfriend and second love of his life, Gwen Powell of Pinellas Park, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill and LaVonne provided their children with a firm foundation of Christian faith, a deep love for God, family, and life. Bill had a wonderful life and lived it fully with a positive attitude, energy, and with deep devotion toward his church, First United Methodist of Pinellas Park, where he was a Certified Lay Minister. He was a wonderful man, a truly "Good" "Man".



