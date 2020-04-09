Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adamo Nicoletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adamo Nicoletti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adamo Nicoletti Obituary
In loving memory of Adamo Nicoletti who passed away peacefully in Cellara (prov. of Cosenza) Italy, on April 8, 2020. Adamo of Cellara Italy was 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Maria (Barone) for 65 years. Dearly loved father of Nuccio (Mariangela) and Franco. Cherished grandfather of Benedetta. Predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Maria Christina (Fuoco). Adamo will be fondly remembered by his brothers, the late Giuseppe (Ida), Ugo (Tonina) and Romualdo (Gina) of Peterborough, On., as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be sadly missed by many near and far.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adamo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -