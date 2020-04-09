|
In loving memory of Adamo Nicoletti who passed away peacefully in Cellara (prov. of Cosenza) Italy, on April 8, 2020. Adamo of Cellara Italy was 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Maria (Barone) for 65 years. Dearly loved father of Nuccio (Mariangela) and Franco. Cherished grandfather of Benedetta. Predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Maria Christina (Fuoco). Adamo will be fondly remembered by his brothers, the late Giuseppe (Ida), Ugo (Tonina) and Romualdo (Gina) of Peterborough, On., as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be sadly missed by many near and far.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020