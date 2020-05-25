Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Peterborough at the age of 92 years. She was a great mom, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Always cheery, energetic and easy to talk to, passionate about her family, sports and music. Beloved wife of the late Jim (2013). Loving mother to Lyle (Marilyn). Cherished nana to Kristin (Michael), Meagan (Kurt), Brock (Madeleine) and great-nana of Charlotte and Henry. Sister-in-law to Ellen McInnis. A private family service and interment has taken place. In memory of Agnes, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.