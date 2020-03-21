|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 19, 2020 after celebrating his 97th birthday. Al moved to Canada from Finland as a child and spent most of his life in Sarnia where he worked as an electrician at Imperial Oil. He enjoyed golf, singing, meeting new people, and making people laugh. He was described by many as a true gentleman. He was a doting father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his wife, Anita, and his brother Bill. He will be missed by all those who loved him including his children, Wayne (Joan) and Gary (Linda); his grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Stephen (Nicole), Kristin, Michelle Jones (Jeff), and Tayler Silva (Brandon); his great-grandchildren, Avery Jones and Samuel Kitunen; his nephew, Allan Kitunen (Anne); and his many friends. Due to the current environment, there will be no visitation. Private interment at St. Paul's cemetery in Norwood. Memorial donations may be made to the PRHC Foundation through Highland Park Funeral Centre. in lieu of flowers, Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020