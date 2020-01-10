Home

More Obituaries for Albert CALLAGHAN
Albert Douglas CALLAGHAN

Albert Douglas CALLAGHAN Obituary
Peacefully on January 8, 2020 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved partner of Elaine Welsh. Dear father of Christopher Callaghan and Lynne Lewis (Derek). Cherished partner of the late Christine Crowhurst for 27 years. Survived by Tammy Montgomery (Ron), Jennifer Crowhurst (Ladi) and Kevin Crowhurst (Kelly). He was an incredible "Poppy Doggie" to Sierra, Brooklyn, Marcus, Rachel, Hunter, Hayden, Mija and Niko. Poppy Doggie will be dearly missed and forever fondly remembered. Respectful to his wishes, cremation has already taken place and there will be no wake or funeral. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please be true to Albert's always giving nature and send memorial donations to the PTBO Hospice, 325 London Street.
